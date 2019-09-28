Contrasting of Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

We will be comparing the differences between Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 16 0.00 15.28M 1.59 10.81 Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 1.06 28.86M 1.08 19.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amalgamated Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc. Customers Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Amalgamated Bank. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Amalgamated Bank has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Customers Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 97,324,840.76% 11.1% 1% Customers Bancorp Inc. 146,870,229.01% 7.7% 0.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Amalgamated Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Bank 0 0 1 3.00 Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amalgamated Bank’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 23.69%. Competitively Customers Bancorp Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 42.11%. Based on the results shown earlier, Customers Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than Amalgamated Bank, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank shares and 82.2% of Customers Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend while Customers Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Customers Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.