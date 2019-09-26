Contrasting of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

As Biotechnology businesses, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.18 N/A -6.77 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 9.93 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.41. From a competition point of view, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta which is 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.5, while its potential upside is 13.99%. Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 56.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. seems more appealing than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. About 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.