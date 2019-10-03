Contrasting of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.10 15.81M -6.77 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00

Demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 136,058,519.79% -18.7% -10.1% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 163,859,808.83% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.41 beta means AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 29.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.