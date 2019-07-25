Contrasting of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.66 N/A -4.92 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.33 beta means AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 67.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. ContraFect Corporation’s 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.38 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ContraFect Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. ContraFect Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 60.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.7% respectively. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ContraFect Corporation.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.