Contrasting of Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 5 7.08 N/A -0.07 0.00 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.19 N/A -19.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altus Midstream Company and Yuma Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Altus Midstream Company and Yuma Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Liquidity

Altus Midstream Company has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Altus Midstream Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Altus Midstream Company and Yuma Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altus Midstream Company’s upside potential currently stands at 191.67% and an $7 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Altus Midstream Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 15.38% are Yuma Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year Altus Midstream Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

Altus Midstream Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.