Contrasting of Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 4 8.38 N/A -0.07 0.00 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.19 N/A 2.57 12.93

In table 1 we can see Altus Midstream Company and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altus Midstream Company and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Liquidity

Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Delek Logistics Partners LP which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Altus Midstream Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Altus Midstream Company and Delek Logistics Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Altus Midstream Company has a 146.48% upside potential and an average target price of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altus Midstream Company and Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Altus Midstream Company had bearish trend while Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Altus Midstream Company.