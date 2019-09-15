Contrasting of Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altus Midstream Company
|4
|8.38
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Delek Logistics Partners LP
|32
|1.19
|N/A
|2.57
|12.93
In table 1 we can see Altus Midstream Company and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Altus Midstream Company and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altus Midstream Company
|0.00%
|-2.1%
|-0.4%
|Delek Logistics Partners LP
|0.00%
|-49.3%
|9.6%
Liquidity
Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Delek Logistics Partners LP which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Altus Midstream Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Delek Logistics Partners LP.
Analyst Recommendations
Altus Midstream Company and Delek Logistics Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altus Midstream Company
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Delek Logistics Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Altus Midstream Company has a 146.48% upside potential and an average target price of $7.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Altus Midstream Company and Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altus Midstream Company
|-12.05%
|-18.73%
|-37.55%
|-60.47%
|-67.74%
|-58.47%
|Delek Logistics Partners LP
|4.66%
|1.1%
|1.96%
|11.07%
|14.12%
|13.54%
For the past year Altus Midstream Company had bearish trend while Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Altus Midstream Company.
