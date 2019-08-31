Contrasting of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

As Business Services businesses, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.39 N/A -0.31 0.00 PRA Group Inc. 29 1.61 N/A 1.30 23.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and PRA Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PRA Group Inc. has beta of 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and PRA Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PRA Group Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential downside is -6.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.5% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares and 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares. 2.4% are Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are PRA Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. had bearish trend while PRA Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.