Contrasting of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

This is a contrast between Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 20 0.57 5.06M -0.31 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 163 1.50 155.61M 2.83 59.29

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 24,852,652.26% -4% -1.5% Global Payments Inc. 95,507,273.06% 12% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Payments Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 6 2.67

On the other hand, Global Payments Inc.’s potential upside is 14.57% and its consensus price target is $181.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.5% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares and 0% of Global Payments Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. had bearish trend while Global Payments Inc. had bullish trend.

Global Payments Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.