Contrasting of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)

This is a contrast between Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.58 14.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.