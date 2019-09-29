Contrasting of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)

This is a contrast between Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
