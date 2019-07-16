Contrasting of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

As Asset Management businesses, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 26 1.30 N/A -6.88 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.32 N/A 0.81 17.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 16.55% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.