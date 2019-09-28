Contrasting of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Since Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 38 0.94 85.31M -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Legg Mason Inc. 226,707,414.30% -0.9% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Asset Management Corporation has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Legg Mason Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Legg Mason Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Legg Mason Inc. is $42.5, which is potential 10.79% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Legg Mason Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.7% and 91.3%. Insiders held 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Legg Mason Inc. has 47.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Legg Mason Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.