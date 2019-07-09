Contrasting of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|27
|1.40
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-0.58%
|1.08%
|1.57%
|3.1%
|4.24%
|3.93%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 3.93% stronger performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.