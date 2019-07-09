Contrasting of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 27 1.40 N/A -6.88 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 3.93% stronger performance.