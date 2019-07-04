Contrasting of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

This is a contrast between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.02 N/A -22.68 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Altimmune Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.26 shows that Altimmune Inc. is 226.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 110.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 11% respectively. Insiders held 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Comparatively, 58.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.