Contrasting of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.16 N/A -22.68 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.60 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Altimmune Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.26 beta, while its volatility is 226.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Altimmune Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 935.86% and its consensus target price is $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 26.3%. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was less bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.