Contrasting of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.36 N/A -15.41 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 48.16 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altimmune Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Altimmune Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.05 beta. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta and it is 410.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.