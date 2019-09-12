Contrasting of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.49 N/A -15.41 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1157.67 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altimmune Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.05 shows that Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.29%. Competitively, 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.