Contrasting of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.07 N/A -15.41 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.03 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altimmune Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Altimmune Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.69 beta which makes it 169.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 799.12% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 49.3% respectively. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was less bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.