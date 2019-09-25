Contrasting of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -15.41 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altimmune Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Altimmune Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

Altimmune Inc.’s 3.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 205.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. Its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Altimmune Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.