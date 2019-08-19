Contrasting of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -15.41 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 82.72 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altimmune Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk and Volatility

Altimmune Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.05 beta. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.14 beta and it is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, which is potential 64.23% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 90%. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.