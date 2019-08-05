Contrasting of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.23 N/A -15.41 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 32.85 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Altimmune Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.4. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.9. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Altimmune Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 206.28% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.