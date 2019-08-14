Contrasting of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 92 27.40 N/A 0.50 235.55 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.17 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alteryx Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Rimini Street Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alteryx Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.15% for Alteryx Inc. with average price target of $117.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alteryx Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 41.8%. 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. had bullish trend while Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.