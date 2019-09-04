Contrasting of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Since Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 99 29.87 N/A 0.50 235.55 ePlus inc. 82 0.76 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ePlus inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Alteryx Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of ePlus inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. Its rival ePlus inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. ePlus inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alteryx Inc. and ePlus inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$134.4 is Alteryx Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -5.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ePlus inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. was more bullish than ePlus inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats ePlus inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.