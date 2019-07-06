Contrasting of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.09 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 85.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.