Contrasting of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 61.66 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 3.03 which is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 6.5 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 104.16% and its average target price is $45.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.