Contrasting of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We will be comparing the differences between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.96 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 58.56% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.