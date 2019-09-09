Contrasting of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

As Biotechnology companies, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.58 N/A 3.36 28.57

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.03 beta means Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility is 3.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 46.5%. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.