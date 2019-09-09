Contrasting of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

As Biotechnology companies, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|93
|7.58
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.03 beta means Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility is 3.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.
Liquidity
4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Alterity Therapeutics Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 46.5%. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.
