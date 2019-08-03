Contrasting of Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) and Its Peers

As Semiconductor – Specialized company, Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Altair Engineering Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.54% of all Semiconductor – Specialized’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Altair Engineering Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Altair Engineering Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering Inc. 0.00% 9.00% 4.90% Industry Average 1.09% 67.76% 8.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Altair Engineering Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering Inc. N/A 37 139.16 Industry Average 20.10M 1.84B 320.99

Altair Engineering Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Altair Engineering Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Altair Engineering Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.50 2.38 2.79 2.66

Altair Engineering Inc. currently has an average price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of -4.85%. The potential upside of the competitors is 25.90%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Altair Engineering Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Altair Engineering Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altair Engineering Inc. -2.32% 1.66% 10.34% 28.7% 19.29% 50.87% Industry Average 5.86% 7.99% 22.98% 51.55% 46.53% 81.25%

For the past year Altair Engineering Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altair Engineering Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Altair Engineering Inc.’s rivals have 3.51 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altair Engineering Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altair Engineering Inc.

Dividends

Altair Engineering Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Altair Engineering Inc.’s competitors beat Altair Engineering Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. The company also offers client engineering services to support customers with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.