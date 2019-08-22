Contrasting of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altaba Inc.
|71
|108.60
|N/A
|-15.90
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.11
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altaba Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altaba Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Altaba Inc. is $78, with potential upside of 12.12%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 4.1% respectively. Insiders held 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altaba Inc.
|-0.9%
|-0.17%
|-8.32%
|3.57%
|-2.68%
|21.59%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Altaba Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.