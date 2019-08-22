Contrasting of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 108.60 N/A -15.90 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.11 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Altaba Inc. is $78, with potential upside of 12.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 4.1% respectively. Insiders held 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Altaba Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.