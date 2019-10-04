Contrasting of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 58 0.00 459.58M -15.90 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 2.45 N/A 0.98 17.15

Demonstrates Altaba Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altaba Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 787,221,651.25% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 22.35% respectively. 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.