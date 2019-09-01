Contrasting of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

As Asset Management companies, Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.75 N/A -15.90 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

In table 1 we can see Altaba Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Altaba Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s upside potential is 12.25% at a $78 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.