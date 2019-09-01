Contrasting of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

As Asset Management companies, Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altaba Inc.
|71
|162.75
|N/A
|-15.90
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.46
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
In table 1 we can see Altaba Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altaba Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Altaba Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altaba Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Altaba Inc.’s upside potential is 12.25% at a $78 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altaba Inc.
|-0.9%
|-0.17%
|-8.32%
|3.57%
|-2.68%
|21.59%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Summary
Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.