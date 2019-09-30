Contrasting of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

As Biotechnology companies, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,700,464.52% -78.2% -67.1% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,874,853,898.81% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 65.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.