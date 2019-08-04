Contrasting of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 191.43 N/A -2.95 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 66.01 N/A -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.52 beta is the reason why it is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 12.78% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.