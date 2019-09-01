Contrasting of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

As Biotechnology companies, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 180.54 N/A -2.95 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 154.04% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 21.3% respectively. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.