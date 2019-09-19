Contrasting of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 136.37 N/A -2.95 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.54 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14.25, with potential upside of 313.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.