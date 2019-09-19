Contrasting of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|5
|136.37
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|8.54
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Risk and Volatility
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14.25, with potential upside of 313.04%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.