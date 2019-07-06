Contrasting of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 80.72% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares. 0.2% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.