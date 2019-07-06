Contrasting of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|204.76
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|34
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-49.4%
|-43.4%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-20.4%
|-19.7%
Liquidity
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 80.72% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares. 0.2% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-8.14%
|-22.28%
|4.58%
|21.72%
|-26.79%
|58.76%
|InflaRx N.V.
|-3.5%
|-15.19%
|30%
|28.2%
|20.54%
|14.38%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
