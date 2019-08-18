Contrasting of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 155.39 N/A -2.95 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 82.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.