Contrasting of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 202.38 N/A -2.63 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 0%. Insiders held 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was more bullish than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.