Contrasting of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.67M -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 90,426,758.94% -78.2% -67.1% Arvinas Inc. 56,185,778.87% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Arvinas Inc. is $33.75, which is potential 48.35% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 71.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.