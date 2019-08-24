Contrasting of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) and Its Competitors

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has 23.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Alphatec Holdings Inc. has 18.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alphatec Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209.00% -32.70% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Alphatec Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

$6.5 is the average price target of Alphatec Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 11.68%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 36.47%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Alphatec Holdings Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alphatec Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Competitively, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.