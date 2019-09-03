Contrasting of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 4 3.15 N/A -1.27 0.00 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.39 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alphatec Holdings Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alphatec Holdings Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.2. Competitively, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.77% and an $6.67 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alphatec Holdings Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 54.8%. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.