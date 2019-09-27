Contrasting of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

We are contrasting Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 4 3.08 N/A -1.27 0.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.99 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Alphatec Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a 29.51% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.7% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares and 61% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alphatec Holdings Inc. beats Harvard Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.