Contrasting of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.50% 12.50% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. N/A 4 11.21 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.21 2.27 2.67

The potential upside of the rivals is 32.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.28% 4.75% 0% -13.9% 5.37% -4.85% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. had bearish trend while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are 13.1 and 8. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s rivals have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s rivals are 32.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.