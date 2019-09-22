Contrasting of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 95.14 N/A -7.88 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 36.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $117.89. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 726.09%. The data provided earlier shows that Neon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 69.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.