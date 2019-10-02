Contrasting of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 -0.20 110.23M -7.88 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.30M -3.37 0.00

Demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,774,271.84% -53.9% -45.5% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 158,035,034.27% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.44 beta means Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 144.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $117.89, and a 55.61% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 51.2%. 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.