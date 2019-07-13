Contrasting of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.31 N/A -7.88 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.62 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Risk and Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.55. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s beta is -0.3 which is 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Codexis Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$127 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 77.52%. Competitively Codexis Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.75, with potential upside of 24.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Codexis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 87.9%. 0.4% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.