Contrasting of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 89.72 N/A -7.88 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 20 56.52 N/A -7.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$127 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 74.74%. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential downside of -12.10%. The data provided earlier shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 61.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.