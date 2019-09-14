Contrasting of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 92.05 N/A -7.88 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.78 N/A -7.90 0.00

Demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta, while its volatility is 144.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$117.89 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 40.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.