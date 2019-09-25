Contrasting of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) and Its Peers

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Almaden Minerals Ltd. has 7.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Almaden Minerals Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5.00% -4.80% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Almaden Minerals Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 118.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Almaden Minerals Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Almaden Minerals Ltd. -7.4% 21.58% 44.62% -2.63% 11.24% 8.46% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.23. Competitively, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s competitors are 36.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s peers beat Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.