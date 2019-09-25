Contrasting of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) and Its Peers

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
5.9% of Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Almaden Minerals Ltd. has 7.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Almaden Minerals Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Almaden Minerals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-5.00%
|-4.80%
|Industry Average
|8.52%
|4.66%
|2.18%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Almaden Minerals Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Almaden Minerals Ltd.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|53.26M
|625.44M
|75.67
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Almaden Minerals Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.90
|1.67
|2.53
As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 118.86%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Almaden Minerals Ltd. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Almaden Minerals Ltd.
|-7.4%
|21.58%
|44.62%
|-2.63%
|11.24%
|8.46%
|Industry Average
|1.34%
|14.38%
|35.67%
|28.30%
|37.82%
|39.23%
For the past year Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Liquidity
Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s peers.
Risk and Volatility
Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.23. Competitively, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s competitors are 36.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.
Dividends
Almaden Minerals Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s peers beat Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.