Contrasting of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.08 N/A 0.18 58.74 Shopify Inc. 221 29.09 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Shopify Inc.’s beta is 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Shopify Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 12.6 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Shopify Inc. 1 5 11 2.65

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.61% and an $11.6 average price target. Shopify Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $309.28 average price target and a -0.24% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. seems more appealing than Shopify Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.4% respectively. 2.1% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.43% of Shopify Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64% Shopify Inc. 1.01% 21.16% 53.56% 87.48% 85.19% 90.8%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Shopify Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.