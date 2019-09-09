Contrasting of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.89 N/A 0.18 58.86 Pluralsight Inc. 29 7.95 N/A -3.95 0.00

Demonstrates Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Pluralsight Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Pluralsight Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.01% and an $13.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Pluralsight Inc. is $28, which is potential 79.83% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pluralsight Inc. looks more robust than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares and 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Pluralsight Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.